There’s one Belmont team that really bytes.

The relatively new Belmont Bytes robotics team is starting to attract some attention with their little robot, nicknamed Scruffy, and is offering students a unique opportunity to explore the world of engineering.

Formed in late October, the group had roughly a month to prepare and engineer Scruffy before competing at their first regional scrimmage back in December. But the team conquered the odds and managed to take second place, much to their amazement.

“We weren’t the only ones to show up without a functioning robot,” said Samantha Harvey, coach and teacher-sponsor. Thankfully, she added, the team arrived four hours early and were able to get Scruffy moving.

To give some context, the first place team in the scrimmage, which has been together since 2009 and has no school affiliation but does have private sponsors, was recently invited to an event in China.

Harvey noted it was the first time in more than five years that there’s been a competition on the Island so all of the teams are eager to see each other succeed.

When the Belmont team started, their equipment was underpowered and undersized. But thanks to some grant money and fundraising, they were able to scrounge together enough components to create Scruffy.

“He was designed with one function and he does that really well. We didn’t have time for bells and whistles,” Harvey said. While “bots” aren’t allowed to purposely hit other bots during competitions, Scruffy still takes his share of abuse from larger opponents.

“He did get pushed around by the bigger bots … (but) that being said, he’s more mobile.”

Since their collection of parts are sourced from several places, one of the team’s biggest challenges is making their structure and electronic elements compatible. The team has even used a 3D printer and a drill to engineer their own pieces to get the bot ready for their next scrimmage.

That will be the provincial championships at the University of Victoria on Feb. 19. Eight teams from the province, one from Alberta, two from the United States and even one from Romania will be competing at the event.

Scruffy’s talent at the first scrimmage was being able to “press beacons.” Placed at various points around the course, the beacons have a button for bots to press in order to change it to their team colour. But opponents can come behind and change it to their colour. At the end of the round the goal is to have all of the beacons showing your colour.

Matches start with a 30-second round in which bots are pre-programmed to complete a task or series of tasks, such as knocking a ball from a stand or pressing a button. The Belmont team did not complete this round at their last scrimmage, but are gearing up to be competitive with their programming in the future.

The second round is two-and-a-half minutes and bots are driven by members of the team. There are a number of tasks that can be performed in the 12-square-foot playing field, including transporting balls, knocking larger balls from stands, or finishing the round in a designated area. “Like anything, the harder it is, the more points you get,” Harvey noted.

As far as scoring goes, the Belmont team is still trying to wrap their minds around the complex system, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing them down.

The group meets at lunch break Mondays through Thursdays. Harvey lets students do most of the work, but is available to offer advice, help with the 3D printer and facilitate the administrative side of the team.

At a recent practise, Harvey explained the rules as her students worked on their bot, testing programming and new structural components.

“He’s pulling a bit to the right,” said Grade 12 student Cord Corcese as he test drove the little bot between desks. While all team members took a turn behind the wheel – in this case the game controller used to manoeuvre the bot – Corcese emerged as a team favourite to drive.

When asked why he joined the team, Grade 12 student Dorian Munro said it was something different. “At lunch I would never do anything. Now I come down and do something interesting.”

Corcese added it’s something really fun to work on, as most of the students have some interest in pursuing a career in engineering.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com