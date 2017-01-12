The crew gets ready to pipe in the haggis at the Robbie Burns Dinner put on by the Cowichan Pipers and Drummers Society in 2016.

With January howling by us all at record speed, it’s nearly time to get ready for the annual Robbie Burns Day celebrations: that time of year when everyone dons a kilt, grabs a plate of haggis and a wee dram to keep out the cold in celebration of Scotland’s favourite poet.

One of the most popular of those events in the Cowichan Valley is the fundraising dinner and concert organized by the Cowichan Pipers and Drummers Society and Saturday, Jan. 28 will be their 19th annual show.

“This year’s edition of our Robert Burns Celebration is well advanced, with ticket sales moving ahead of schedule,” the pipers’ Derek Crawford said.

The celebration will be held at the Duncan Ramada.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6:10 p.m., with the ever-popular Dr. Pete Leckie as joke-cracking emcee.

This show features the formal entrance of the haggis and the Scotch whisky, escorted by pipers and a sword bearer, with a lively welcome by the crowd.

Burns’s poem, Ode to a Haggis, will be performed by Dave Hjalmarson, complete with a dramatic slashing of the Scottish style meatloaf with the shining sword.

In addition to toasts to the occasion and its participants, there is a salute to the memory of Robbie Burns by Rod Booth.

A traditional Scottish dinner with haggis, chappit taties, and more, follows.

An additional highlight of the event will be a performance of the Cowichan Pipes and Drums, with special guests, the Kathy White Highland Dancers.

As this is the Cowichan Pipes and Drums’ premier fundraising event of the year look for a silent auction as well.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for those under 16 years of age.

Contact Joel Bailey at jo3@shaw.ca to reserve.