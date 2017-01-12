- Home
Autism Network hosting free movie in Duncan
Canucks Autism Network is hosting an autism-friendly, free, showing of Sing! at the Caprice Theatre in Duncan on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. (movie begins at 11 a.m.).
The theatre will be closed to the public and volume will be lowered to make for a comfortable and welcoming setting.
Complimentary popcorn and beverages will be provided.
The event is open to all families living with autism — no CAN membership is required.
To attend this free movie matinee, families need to RSVP by Jan. 20 to a short form located at www.canucksautism.ca/VancouverIsland.
The goal of the event is to provide families with an opportunity to meet, connect, and have fun in a welcoming and supportive environment.
