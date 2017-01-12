Dr. Derek Poteryko wants to help people kick the need for nicotine in 2017.

Poteryko is Island Health’s medical director of community health for Nanaimo and is offering a lunch-and-learn workshop, Quit Smoking for Good, on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Quit Smoking for Good is part of an ongoing lunch-and-learn series created as part of a wellness partnership between Island Health and the City of Nanaimo. Cost is $2 and the class runs from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre.

There are two more lunch-and-learns in the series – Heart Health on Feb. 15 and Seniors Health on March 15.

Pre-registration is available through the city’s fall and winter activity guide.

For more information, please visit www.nanaimo.ca.