- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Nanaimo doctor offers workshop to help people quit smoking
Dr. Derek Poteryko wants to help people kick the need for nicotine in 2017.
Poteryko is Island Health’s medical director of community health for Nanaimo and is offering a lunch-and-learn workshop, Quit Smoking for Good, on Wednesday (Jan. 18).
Quit Smoking for Good is part of an ongoing lunch-and-learn series created as part of a wellness partnership between Island Health and the City of Nanaimo. Cost is $2 and the class runs from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre.
There are two more lunch-and-learns in the series – Heart Health on Feb. 15 and Seniors Health on March 15.
Pre-registration is available through the city’s fall and winter activity guide.
For more information, please visit www.nanaimo.ca.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.