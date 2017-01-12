- Home
What you see...
Alan Karges grabbed this photo of a pileated woodpecker in his Warfield backyard. According to audubon.org, the pileated woodpecker is the largest woodpecker in North America, except for the Ivory-bill, which is almost extinct. The pileated woodpecker leaves characteristic rectangular holes in dead trees a it excavates deep into rotten wood to get at carpenter ants.
