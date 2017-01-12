  • Connect with Us

AROUND TOWN: The Thunder roar at Goodwill Classic in Surrey

Pacific Academy players hold their Ladder division trophy in the crowd during the Goodwill Basketball Classic tourney on Saturday, Jan. 7. - Photos by Gord Goble
Pacific Academy players hold their Ladder division trophy in the crowd during the Goodwill Basketball Classic tourney on Saturday, Jan. 7.
— image credit: Photos by Gord Goble
  • by  Gord Goble - Surrey Now
  • Surrey posted Jan 12, 2017 at 9:00 AM

This time, the Thunder made all the noise at the Goodwill Basketball Classic this year, an all-Surrey tournament featuring 20 teams.

