Smoke ‘N Water owner David Jones, left, and Layne Collinson, an employee at the restaurant who created the stained-glass hearts. The hearts will be on display and for sale at the restaurant until Feb. 28.

Layne Collinson said she didn’t think anyone could be as crazy as her, so she’s decided to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for her stained-glass hearts.

Two years ago, Collinson started Hearts for the Homeless, a fundraiser at Smoke ’N Water Restaurant (1600 Strougler Rd., Nanoose Bay). Fifty per cent of the proceeds of her stained glass hearts go to Manna Homeless Society.

Collinson, who has been doing stained glass work for about 40 years, said she didn’t remember how many designs she created the first year, but last year she made 326 designs. It was after last year’s fundraiser, Collinson said, that she felt she could possibly hold the record for the most stained glass hearts.

“It was last year when I’d done over 300, I said, ‘Nobody can be as insane as this, so I might as well try.’ That was my goal, do 500 and then contact them (The Guinness Book of World Records),” Collinson said.

She said getting in the book would be cool for her family.

“I have a son who gets the book every year, so he would be thrilled. I don’t really care that much, but he would just be thrilled if his mom got in,” Collinson said.

Collinson said she is now waiting to hear back from Guinness about her submission for a new category.

Collinson said she initially aimed for 500 stained-glass hearts.

“I had 326 designs last year, so I think in the summer I designed the next 174 and made them,” said Collinson, adding that she probably had the 174 done in three or four months.

In total, though, Collinson said there are 520 stained-glass hearts for sale this year.

“I thought it would be hard to get the 174, but I went to 520 and there’s probably 60 designs sitting on my bench that I can’t get to. So I could have got 600 designs,” she said.

Collinson said she gets inspiration from just about anywhere.

“This summer, my daughter made me sit down and watch The Tudors with her,” Collinson said. “I’m always working and doing things, so it’s hard for me to sit and watch a TV show. I saw something (on the show) that I liked and I got a piece of paper and drew it, by the end of the two hours, there were 20 on the page.”

Collinson said the hearts range in price from $9 to $90.

In the first year, Collinson said they raised $900, and last year they figured they would aim just a bit higher at $1,000.

“It just exploded,” Collinson said. “People would come in and buy $200-worth at a time and they’d come back two weeks later, saying, ‘Oh, I gave them all away as gifts, I need more.’”

David Jones, owner of Smoke ’N Water, said they didn’t promote the fundraiser too much in the first year.

“I didn’t know what the heck she was going to do,” Jones said. “That’s the truth.”

This year, however, Jones said there’s going to be an opening night on Jan. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the restaurant. Exit 51 will be providing music for the night.

Ten per cent of everything the restaurant sells that night will go toward the fundraiser for Manna Homeless Society.

The hearts will be on display and for sale at Smoke ’N Water until Feb. 28.

Collinson said there will also be stained-glass hearts at Inclusion Parksville (249 W. Hirst Ave., Parksville) and The Gallery at Qualicum Art Supply (206 W. First Ave., Qualicum Beach).