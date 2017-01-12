The Gateway of Hope is offering free monthly tours to give the community more opportunity to find out about the services and programs it has.

The first Envision Financial Community Meal & Tour Day is Jan. 14.

The shelter operates 365 days per year.

Gateway has a commercial kitchen and meal centre which serves three meals each day to shelter guests and one meal per day to community members.

“The meal centre is intentionally designed to be a welcoming, safe and useable space for our guests, staff, volunteers and community members. Each day we provide healthy meals that will nourish those who need it and provide a comforting and friendly atmosphere,” said executive director Emmy Skates.

The kitchen is run by a team of staff cooks and volunteers (up to 15 each day).

The tours are sponsored by Envision which has supported Gateway since before it opened in 2009.

In addition to having the emergency shelter, Gateway offers cooks training, residential substance abuse treatment, life skills training, and more.

Each year it sends kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to Camp Sunrise in Gibsons, offers tax preparation assistance, legal referrals and other services.

During the year Gateway has campaigns for school supplies, andChristmas hampers as well as operating the thrift store in Aldergrove to help raise funds for its work.