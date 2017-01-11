Larry Nelson has assembled a gallery of ice statue, that he created himself, on the front lawn of his home in Brookswood.

Larry Nelson’s frozen inuksuks could be short-lived with the expected return of typical ‘Wet Coast’ weather next week.

But for the here and now, he has arranged 16 hand-made ice statues on the front lawn of his home along 204B Street in Brookwood.

With Langley gripped in a deep freeze for more than a month, Nelson decided to make the most of a frigid situation.

The inuksuks complement an ice tree that Nelson had already assembled using ice from his backyard swimming pool, that has frozen over three times this winter.

“Right across, about three inches (of ice) each time,” Nelson said about his pool.

Nelson smashed through layers of ice that formed on top of his pool with a sledgehammer, pulled the ice out with a rake, and hauled it to his front yard to get rid of it.

“So I thought I might as well make use of it,” he said. “I had so much ice in the backyard, I started piling it up and I thought, ‘Hey, it looks kinda neat,’ so it grew into 15 little statues."

The ice tree, complete with Christmas lights, took Nelson two days to build.

He then created the inuksuks and a palisade surrounding them, on Wednesday.

“To get rid of the rest of the ice, I made the little statues,” Nelson said.

“It was kind of something to do, and it’s kind of neat to see the tree, with all the little lights on it. It looks really nice at night and all the neighbours are commenting on it.”

With so much interest in the ice tree, Nelson built around it.

Warmer temperatures and rain are expected by next week, which has the potential to put a serious damper on Nelson’s artwork.

“I don’t know how long this is going to last,” he said.