Bagpiper Joe Mac-Donald entertains at the Robbie Burns dinner, including offering a comical address to the haggis.

by Ashleigh Beaudoin

Joe MacDonald has a way with the bagpipes and the haggis – t’at be for sure.

And he’ll be sharing his love of all things Scottish with several dozen expected to attend the 23rd annual Robbie Burns Nicht next Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) is once again hosting the annual evening celebration.

It’s a chance for members of the society, and members of the community, to get together and celebrate Scotland’s favourite son, Robert Burns, said LSRS’ recreation director Sandy Lucas.

Likewise, it’s a yearly excuse to join together and celebrate Scottish heritage, whether or not they are Scottish, she added.

“For some of our members, the event really brings them back home.”

This will be Lucas’ third time organizing and attending a Robert Burns Nicht, and she insists that each year holds something new.

“We have many traditions, of course, but last year we added in the shot of Scotch dancers,” Lucas said.

This year, champion fiddler Mike Sanyshyn will join in the festivities, alongside returning MacDonald and his bagpipes.

After the social hour, the traditional bill o’fare dinner begins, during which there are many toasts – including the toast to the Lassies – the reply, and food is served with a mix of tradition and finesse, Lucas said.

This year, the haggis – a traditional Scottish dish – and a centerpiece for the bill o’ fare – will be presented by Margaret Halcro, a lifetime member of the LSRS.

“I am delighted to say that she will be returning this year to carry the haggis and to play piano for us for the sing-a-long section of the program,” Lucas added.

MacDonald has the honour of the address to the haggis, which according to Lucas, is a comedic experience.

“Joe likes to have fun with it, and he always has a bit of comedy to add to the evening… Joe chops the haggis in a very entertaining way.”

According to Lucas, there is endless opportunities to have fun at the event.

“The event just comes alive as the evening goes on,” she said.

This year, the society will also celebrate the birthday of their oldest member, Dorscie Paterson. Paterson will turn 104 on Jan. 25.

“This event is important because it’s a chance for people to come together – celebrate with poetry, food, music, and tradition – and to make friends. It’s fun and educational for all.”

Admission is $30 for members of the LSRS, and $40 for non-member. Information is at 604-530-3020. Robbie Burns Nicht will be held at the seniors centre, 20605 51B Ave., from 4:30 to 8 p.m.





