Cook’s Jewellers’ Rick McChesney, left, and Bob McMeekin, right, present the Salvation Army’s Gary Sheils, centre, with a $2,494.62 cheque from 100 per cent of all proceeds raised from the Christmas Angel ornament fundraiser over the holiday season. The Terrace and Kitimat offices also raised the same amounts, and the Cook’s staff and Sheils would like to extend their thanks to everyone who took part.