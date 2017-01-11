- Home
Notes from the Prince Rupert Seniors Centre for Jan. 11 - 17
Cribbage: 1st-John B. and Mary A., 2nd-Ron B & Chris, 3rd-Marion & Gerda;
Thursday: 1st-Lynne & Marion, 2nd-Bea & Joanne, 3rd-John B. & Mary A.
Travel Videos: Monday, Jan. 16 it will be part two of sailing around South America. It starts at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome.
Our pancake breakfast is coming for February on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Please put it on your calendar.
Chair exercises are back Mondays at 3:15 p.m. These are fun! By donation.
Anyone interested in playing darts can come down Mondays at 1:00 p.m. There are a couple of dart boards in use downstairs.
Like to sing? Please join us Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m. Singing is good for the soul.
Our $10 memberships for 2017 are on sale now!
