It’s easier for Lake Country and North Westside dog owners to save when they purchase a 2017 dog license, and renewing has got faster.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s new My Dog Matters app creates the ability to renew a dog license right to an owner’s mobile device.

“This is especially good news for those owners who want to use electronic devices to renew, or who might head south early each year and are concerned about renewing their license before the Feb. 28 deadline,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer.

Any dog owner with a current license who has provided their email address has received an email that provides information on how they can download theapp for free at the Google and iTunes app stores. They can also go online with their favourite web browser and download the app.

Dog licenses can also be purchased online at www.regionaldistrict.com/doglicense or at any local government office in the Central Okanagan.