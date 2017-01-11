The Kidston Road pathway in Coldstream is one of the newer trails in Greater Vernon. Completed in several phases over a number of years it parallels Kidston Road.

Measuring 1.46 kilometers in length, this walking and cycling path connects the Red Gate at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and Coldstream Creek Road. The trail is paved and three meters wide.

For part of its route the trail is beside an apple orchard. The middle section offers good views of Kalamalka Lake.

A paved, roadside shoulder path also runs between Linden Drive and Coldstream Creek Road, providing a walking and cycling connection to Kidston Elementary School.

Half way along the trail it is joined from the east by the Palfrey Drive Trail. This paved trail is a bit over 300 meters in length and has the orchard to one side and farm fields on the other. It is accessible from Palfrey Drive West. Many users park at the corner of Palfrey Drive West and Cunliffe Road, near the water tower gate of Kal Park, and walk west on Palfrey Drive to reach the trail.

A popular circular trail route for exercise, nature watching, enjoyable scenery and a refreshing time outdoors, is to combine the Palfrey Drive Trail and trails within Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, between the Red and Water Tower gates, with the Kidston Road Pathway.

To access the Kidston Road Pathway you could park at nearby Sovereign Park on Kidston Road (note: not open until spring) or at the Red Gate of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. There is also the Palfrey Drive parking mentioned above.

Even though we are now into winter, these trails offer great opportunities to get out and enjoy an hour or two of walking. Based upon recent weather, you should consider what is the safest footwear. Ice can form on well-used trails, so icers for your boots and walking poles might be appropriate.

Whatever the season, get out there and enjoy a walk in the rural environs of Coldstream.

Harold Sellers is President of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society