Cowichan Green Community is hosting an Agricultural Land Leasing Workshop on Jan. 14 in Duncan.

It’s described as “an interactive information session for land owners interested in leasing out their own agricultural land and for farmers or prospective farmers/producers seeking to lease land for agricultural purposes. The workshop is designed to provide guidance and information about lease considerations, managing the risks and understanding property tax and income tax implications.”

Presentations will be made by Chris Henderson, a chartered accountant and Howard Joynt, a professional agrologist.

The session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cowichan Green Community’s facility at 360 Duncan St.

The cost to attend is $30 plus tax and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register contact Larissa Bouvier at 250-748-8506 or larissa@cowichangreencommunity.org