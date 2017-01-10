The Cowichan Valley’s first baby of 2017 was supposed to show up on Jan. 17, but arrived a little early, at 1:11 a.m. on Jan. 2, surprising his dad, who was on his way home from the U.S. when it happened. Kyle Isiah Tony Joseph was born at the Cowichan District Hospital to mom Sarah Joseph and dad Kyle Joseph, joining two-and-a-half-year-old big brother August Peter-Joseph. Kyle Jr. weighed in at 9 lb, 4.5 oz.

Miscellaneous

• Free course “Successful Visiting with People with Dementia”, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m., Duncan United Church. Presenter: Carol Pelletier, Alzheimer Society of BC. Donations accepted. Info: kathiefielding@duncanunited.org or church office: 250-746-6043.

• Canadian Firearms Safety Course, non-restricted and restricted, in Duncan, starts Friday, Jan. 13. Info and registration: Mike 250-748-0319 or email canadianfirearms safety@shaw.ca

• The Duncan Family History Centre (Genealogy) is open, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast available, 1815 Tzouhalem Rd., LDS Church. Info: 250-748-9618.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles #2546-2965 Boys Rd., Duncan. Weekly meat draws, Friday, 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3:30 p.m.

• Cowichan Neighbourhood House offers free workshops for adults and youth. Family drop-in, 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday; youth drop-in, 3-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; youth nights Friday, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Workshops and events: www.cnha.ca or 250-246-3203.

• Mt. View 1966 — 50th reunion. Grads send contact info to mtview1966@gmail.com or call Dave Hutchings 250-477-4505.

• Love horses? Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association needs dedicated volunteers in lots of different areas. Help our special needs riders to reach their goals in the ring. No experience necessary, training provided. Info: 250-746-1028, email info@ctra.ca, website www.ctra.ca

• Friendly Visitors wanted! Volunteer Cowichan program connects an isolated or lonely senior in the community with a Friendly Visitor. Interested? Call 250-748-2133.

Seniors

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14 pancake breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., $5.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14, birthday potluck dinner including Burns Night celebrations, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 soup and sandwich, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6. Entertainment: Scottish Country Dancers.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 blood pressure clinic, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society 1950s Sock Hop, Saturday, Feb. 11, 50 Plus Centre, Lake Cowichan. Tickets $10, doors open 6:30, music by Andy McCormick, 7-10 p.m. Soda shop favourites (floats, hot dogs) on sale from the kitchen. Prizes for costumes, dance styles. Info: 250-749-6121.

Recreation

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

Meetings

• Cowichan Historical Society January meeting, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Church Hall, 5800 Church Rd. (off Maple Bay Road). Presentation: Leslie Sharcott on West Coast Vancouver Island photos, 1940s-1960s.

• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com

• Cowichan Toastmasters Club 950 meets every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Island Savings Centre board room.

• Are you concerned about someone’s drinking? Call Alanon, 250-709-7733 (Milt) or 250-749-0134 (Brenda).

