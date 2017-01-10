- Home
What you see...
Dan Derby had a front-row seat, so to speak, of this magnificent view of the Rossland Range while on a ski trip up to the Lepsoe cabin. “It’s the view from the “Throne” (outhouse seat) at the new Sunspot cabin,” explained Derby. He added volunteers did an amazing job rebuilding cabins around Strawberry pass for the enjoyment of all. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca Dan Derby photo
