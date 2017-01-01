  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

TB Vets donates $30,000 to PAH

TB Vets executive director Kandys Merola (second from right) presents a cheque for $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck last month. Respiratory therapists Trevor Whyte (left) and Serjio Cruz were on hand to help receive the funds, which will help purchase a portable ventilator. - Contributed photo
TB Vets executive director Kandys Merola (second from right) presents a cheque for $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck last month. Respiratory therapists Trevor Whyte (left) and Serjio Cruz were on hand to help receive the funds, which will help purchase a portable ventilator.
— image credit: Contributed photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Peace Arch News
  • White Rock, South Surrey posted Jan 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM— updated Jan 10, 2017 at 12:51 PM

TB Vets, a charitable organization focused on helping people with respiratory illness, has donated $30,000 towards the purchase of a portable ventilator designed for adult and pediatric patients at Peace Arch Hospital.

Trevor Whyte, a registered respiratory therapist, said he's personally used a portable ventilator to minimize the interventions required for a six-year-old boy in severe respiratory distress.

"It's a life-supporting device that will make a substantial impact in our patients lives," Whyte said in a news release.

Since 1989, TB Vets has donated nearly $177,000 to Peace Arch Hospital for the purchase of respiratory equipment.

"We can't thank TB Vets enough for their support of respirator care for our patients," said Stephanie Beck, executive director of the Peace Arch Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

"The equipment they have funded has been invaluable to Peace Arch Hospital."

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...