TB Vets executive director Kandys Merola (second from right) presents a cheque for $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck last month. Respiratory therapists Trevor Whyte (left) and Serjio Cruz were on hand to help receive the funds, which will help purchase a portable ventilator.

TB Vets, a charitable organization focused on helping people with respiratory illness, has donated $30,000 towards the purchase of a portable ventilator designed for adult and pediatric patients at Peace Arch Hospital.

Trevor Whyte, a registered respiratory therapist, said he's personally used a portable ventilator to minimize the interventions required for a six-year-old boy in severe respiratory distress.

"It's a life-supporting device that will make a substantial impact in our patients lives," Whyte said in a news release.

Since 1989, TB Vets has donated nearly $177,000 to Peace Arch Hospital for the purchase of respiratory equipment.

"We can't thank TB Vets enough for their support of respirator care for our patients," said Stephanie Beck, executive director of the Peace Arch Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

"The equipment they have funded has been invaluable to Peace Arch Hospital."