The Gateway of Hope is located at 5787 Langley Bypass.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope (GOH) is once again joining forces with Envision Financial in an effort to help Langley’s needy.

Envision Financial is sponsoring GOH’s Community Meal and Tour Day each month of 2017.

“We are very fortunate to have a community partner like Envision Financial,” says GOH executive director Emmy Skates. “With their support and sponsorship, we are able to continue providing free meals and other services at Gateway of Hope.”

The first ‘Envision Financial Community Meal & Tour Day’ will be this coming Saturday, Jan. 14th at 10 a.m. (rsvp for a tour, 604-514-7375).

Envision Financial contributes time, expertise and money to local communities. To date, the local credit union has contributed over $2 million and more than 5,100 hours of volunteer support to the communities they serve. Envision Financial has contributed millions of dollars in sponsorships, donations, in-kind contributions, volunteerism, and employee giving to a variety of charitable organizations serving those in need.

Skates said the GOH is “humbled” to have been a recipient of Envision’s generosity since the facility on the Langley Bypass opened in 2009.

GOH’s state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and meal centre serves three meals per day to shelter guests and one meal per day to the public, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

According to the GOH, its meal centre is designed to be “a welcoming, safe and useable space for our guests, staff, volunteers and community members.”

Each day we provide healthy meals that will nourish those who need it and provide a comforting and friendly atmosphere.

The GOH’s meal centre:

• Features large windows around the perimeter to let the natural light in;

• Has four flat screen TVs to inform guests of the GOH’s latest activities, programs, and services;

• Is made up of a team of staff cooks and up to 15 volunteers a day;

• Features a healthy menu created with the input of a professional nutritionist.

Every day, GOH has food donations by various local suppliers.

For more information, click here.

About The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

The GOH is a homeless shelter and a faith-based multi-program residential facility in Langley.

It offers a broad range of services and programs and seeks to come alongside those in need, for the purposes of offering help, dignity and giving hope.

The GOH is open to all.