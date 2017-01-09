Volunteer tutors are needed to help students in one-on-one after-school tutoring.

The Learning Disabilities Association, Fraser South Chapter has volunteer literacy tutor information sessions next week.

People can attend a session at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 in Douglas Park Community School, 5409 206th St.

There’s also a session at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the main association’s resource centre, #101 – 14225 57th Ave.

Sign up for the information sessions at 604-591-5156.

The organization offers comprehensive training from a certified teacher, on-going mentorship and support

A valuable reference on completion of tutoring, a choice of days and times (two to four hours per week), and tutoring locations in Surrey and Langley.

The training takes place in January.

The tutoring commitment is Feb. 6 to May 25 (two evenings each week but not including spring break).

Each tutor will be assigned one child per hour and work twice a week either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday.

Adult volunteer tutors work one-to-one with students to develop their literacy and numeracy skills. The children are between seven and 14.

Adult tutors work in a classroom setting with four to six other tutors under the supervision of an experienced certified teacher. Prospective volunteers will choose before training which area they wish to tutor – literacy or math.

Good oral and written English skills are essential Applicants must enjoy reading and sharing their love of books with children or be comfortable with math and have a desire to instill an interest in math in children struggling to learn basic math concepts. Applicants must be patient, caring, empathetic, encouraging, reliable, punctual and dedicated and possess good organizational skills.

Personal interview and police record checks are required for each tutor.