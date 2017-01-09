- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
2016 Penticton pictures
Some of the images from the year 2016 as captured by Penticton Western News staff. The photos include highlights from breaking news, to sports, entertainment and a wide range of community events and activities.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.