Surrey firefighters chip in for charity
Surrey firefighters – both staff and retired – gather around an incoming vehicle (above) during their annual tree chipping at Newton Athletic Park on Jan. 7.
The two-day event by the firefighters included a collection at Guildford Town Centre – all fundraising for the Surrey Fire Fighters' Charitable Society.
