Beavers Amar Lalli-Grewal, 7, and Lily Kosick, 7, hid among the dozens of old Christmas trees collected by the 1st Willoughby Scouts at Willoughby Elementary on Saturday. The group is continuing to collect both trees and empty bottles today (Jan. 8) until 4 p.m. at the school, located on the corner of 208 Street and 80 Avenue. For more drop-off locations visit the Township website, tol.ca.

