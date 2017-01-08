SURREY — A list of 13 free things to do in Surrey has been posted on the city's website.

"Whether you’re looking for fitness opportunities, fun family events or something new in the creative realm, the City of Surrey has something to keep you active and entertained indoors and out.

"Check back next month for Fabulous February featuring a plethora of free Family Day activities."

Here's the list, with descriptions provided by event planners with the city:

1. Cirque Surrey: Youth Circus

Surrey Arts Centre | Tuesday, January 10 | Surrey Arts Centre

"Ever dream of running away and joining the circus? Cirque Surrey is an exciting opportunity for youth to learn circus skills including character development, costume design and roving performance."

2. Movie Afternoon 55+ | To Kill a Mockingbird

Cloverdale Recreation Centre | Tuesday, January 10 | 1pm to 3pm

"Join us for an afternoon of watching great movies and classical films."

3. Community Art Planning Night

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre | Thursday, January 12 | 6:30pm to 8:30pm

"Are you interested in group art projects and events? Do you want take leadership in your community? Come join the Community Art Planning Team. This is a great chance to meet new people and share your creativity. The goal will be to start planning our next big project in City Centre."

4. Family Fun Night

Don Christian Recreation Centre | Friday, January 13 | 5:30pm to 7:30pm

"Join us for some family fun! There will be a bouncy castle, games, and snacks for everyone to enjoy."

5. Habitats of Elgin Heritage Park 10+

Elgin Heritage Park | Saturday, January 14 | 2:00pm to 3:30pm

Come out for a guided tour where land meets water. Look for eagles, ducks, muskrats and visiting birds as we explore the scenic wetland habitats.

6. Positive Parenting Workshop: Helping your Child Deal with Emotions and the Emotions of Others (Part 1)

Fleetwood Community Centre | Monday, January 16 | 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre | Thursday January 19 | 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Join us for the Positive Parenting Workshop Series, for parents and caregivers of 5 to 18 year olds. Workshops take place at locations throughout the city and are free to attend. Visit one workshop or attend them all! Registration is not required. For more information please call 604-598-5748.

7. MEND Program – A Free Healthy Lifestyles Program for Families

Prince Charles Elementary School or Tong Louie Family YMCA | January 16 6pm to 8pm

"This 8 week program is for families with children between the ages of 7 and 13 who are looking to get fitter, healthier and happier!"

8. Family Fun Night

Cloverdale Recreation Centre | Friday, January 20 | 5pm to 7pm

"Have your little ones create winter crafts and enjoy delicious snacks!"

9. Saturday Birding Walk

Elgin Heritage Park | Saturday, January 21 | 9am to 11am

"Join a local naturalist on a free birding walk in Surrey. This walk will help you become familiar with many bird species and their habitats improve your identification skills and get to know your local parks. Enjoy refreshments after the walk at the Historic Stewart Farmhouse."

10. Family Movie Matinee

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre | Saturday, January 21 | 3pm to 5pm

"Gather the family and enjoy a movie and popcorn with other members of the community! Register online to secure your spot or call 604-501-5100 and reference course code 4514305."

11. Nature Play

Surrey Nature Centre | Saturdays | 9:30am to 11:00am

"Join us for this fun weekly drop-in program. Our leader will engage children in outdoor play with nature arts and exploration, storytelling, games and child-led free play."

12. Free Public Talk by Marta Braun

Surrey Art Gallery | Wednesday, January 25 | 7:30pm to 9:00pm

"Toronto-based academic and award-winning author Marta Braun will talk about the Gallery’s current exhibitions and especially the work of Eadweard Muybridge and animal locomotion in an art historical context. For more info call 604-501-5566."

13. Surrey Health and Wellness Convention

City Centre 1 (across from Surrey Memorial Hospital), 13737 96 Ave | January 27 to January 30, 2017 | 12pm

"Main convention: Free admission and free hourly lectures and demonstrations. Explore informative exhibit tables on topics including natural medicine, medical Chi Gong, energy healing, naturopathic medicine, nutrition and fitness. Speciality workshops: Prices vary. Visit the Seventh Happiness for more information."

