It's a winter activity usually reserved for residents of colder regions of Canada.

But the recent extended stretch of cold weather turned to pond at Willband Creek Park in Abbotsford into a natural skating rink.

About 50 people could be found skating, shooting, playing fetch or just watching the activities on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Abbotsford Hawks hockey team could be found practicing outside their usual practicing facilities.

Assistant coach Jamie Jonah said it was the first time in five years he was able to lace up his skates outside.

"We're just out having some fun," he said.

City of Abbotsford officials have said the public should stay off frozen surfaces, including Millk Lake, where signs remain up warning of potential dangers.