A record $300,000 was raised at Vancouver Island University-hosted 2017 MBA Games, says its organizing committee.

Omar Karim, committee chairman, said the total raised represents the most ever. Participating universities raised $150,000 for the Moose Hide Campaign, advocating to end violence against women and children. The money was matched by philanthropic The J.W. McConnell Family Foundation.

“Every university across Canada had their own kind of events throughout the time from, I would say, September to December, and they did their own fundraising techniques and their challenges and they all brought in the funds, which added to the total cost," Karim said. “The organizing committee added more funds there, but the funds that were raised by all the schools came together and it was great in that way.”

According to Karim, the fundraising was part of the games' spirit competition and VIU raised the most, with close to $45,000.

“I think this is an important issue especially as we embark on the 150th year of Canada and incorporate this idea of reconciliation and understanding and protecting and preventing violence towards both indigenous and non-indigenous women on university campuses across Canada,” said Karim.

The MBA Games are an annual event which sees masters of business administration students from universities across Canada competing in athletic, academic and spirit events.