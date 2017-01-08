CHEF BENJAMIN OVERLAND and the Okanagan Valley Healing Society are putting together a four-part workshop series on making healthy food with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS at the Shatford Centre Community Kitchen.

Seeing the need in the community for classes that demystified cooking and healthy eating, the Okanagan Valley Healing Society (OVHS) have stepped up to sponsor a new cooking workshop series by chef Benjamin Overland.

The four-part workshop involves the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS), who are thrilled about being approached with the idea of a Community Kitchen Workshop for their clients. The workshop will begin Jan. 16 at the Shatford Centre Community Kitchen and will provide skills to create healthy nutritious food for a lower cost and include recipes to take home. The classes will provide education about the local sourcing of food with the ultimate aim to give participants an increased level of confidence in shopping and cooking. Participants will take home extra food from each session.

Overland, who has more than 20 years experience cooking in some of western Canada's best restaurants, loves to share his passion for cooking healthy and diverse meals and to let the public see how easy and enjoyable food can be. He believes that cooking family meals gives a sense of pride while bringing family and friends together.

For more information visit www.sowins.com/weprojectclasses. To register call 250 493 4366 or email volcoord@sowins.com This round of the workshop is open to all past and current clients of SOWINS and is free to attend. Overland and the OVHS plan on running more workshops with other agencies in the near future.

The OVHS is a non-profit society dedicated to educating for better health of people in the South Okanagan. OVHS supports this project as better nutrition is a cornerstone in improving health.

SOWINS provides emergency housing for women and families fleeing violence and abuse. They also offer outreach counselling for women and children who are at risk of or who have experienced violence and abuse.