The year 2016 proved to be be a busy one for Langley's Critter Care Wildlife Society, with a record 1,462 mammals admitted into its rehabilitation centre.

As Critter Care starts 2017, staff and volunteers are caring for six black bears, three energetic river otters, three beavers, two flying squirrels, one Eastern cottontail, a coyote, an opossum, four 'grumpy old man' raccoons and 26 young raccoons that were too small to be released in the fall.

Despite the deep freeze and snow, the animals in care are doing well and are pretty used to winter weather, said Critter Care's Gayle Martin. Some even love the snow. You can watch the sea otters play in the snow and wrestle each other in various videos playing on Critter Care Wildlife Society's Facebook page. There are also videos of a bear playing and eating a pumpkin at Halloween and, more recently, a beaver getting up close and personal with the video camera.

To learn more about what Critter Care does or to donate, go to crittercarewildlife.org.