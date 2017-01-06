Wondering what to do with your dried-out Christmas trees?

There are a few of options for residents in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

In Qualicum Beach, the Kwalikum Secondary School’s dry grad is having a Christmas tree pick-up on Saturday, Jan. 7. People are asked to leave their trees at the end of their driveway, along with bottles for recycling and/or monetary donations by 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 for students and their parents to pick up.

In Parksville, people can take their trees to Thrifty Foods’ back parking lot on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is by donation.

Arrowsmith Independent School (861 Hilliers Rd.) is also hosting a community chip-in. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, people can bring their tree and get it chipped for the school garden’s compost project. Enjoy a tea or hot chocolate by the campfire. It is by donation.

For those outside of Parksville or Qualicum Beach, people can take their trees to the Church Road Transfer Station (860 Church Rd., Parksville) for a minimum $6 charge. The transfer station is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— NEWS Staff