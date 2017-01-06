Kettle campaign volunteers raised more than $170,000 in Langley this year for the Gateway of Hope.

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign raised more than $172,850 in Langley and Aldergrove for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

“We are so grateful to everyone that donated and volunteered their time,” says Emmy Skates, executive director of the Gateway of Hope.

Volunteers who manned the kettles, individual and corporate donors, and businesses that provided locations all helped the campaign, Skates said.

“It is because of this support that we are able to continue serving those most in need,” she said.

Some of the services funded through the annual kettle campaign include:

• The community meal program, which served 109,800 meals in 2016

• The back to school supply campaign which helped outfit more than 300 students from elementary and high school with basic supplies

• Sending 13 kids from low-income families in Langley and Aldergrove to a week at Camp Sunrise on the Sunshine Coast

• Providing 350 hampers to singles, couples without children, and seniors in the Langleys.