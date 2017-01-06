- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
What you see
The crisp, cold temperatures may have a chilling effect on residents but the clear skies provide spectacular photo opportunities such as this view of Monashee Mountain Range and Columbia River taken by Tracey Gould Tetreau on Monday. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. Tracey Gould Tetreau photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.