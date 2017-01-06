Sarah Armstrong was last year's Good Citizen of the Year. Nominations are currently being sought for this year's honour.

The search is on for Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year.

JCI Vernon is accepting nominations for Good Citizen until Jan. 20.

“The Good Citizen of the Year award is given to a citizen who has made a positive impact on the community through their continued community involvement,” said Robbie Hoyte, with JCI Vernon.

All nominations must include letters describing why the person being nominated should receive the award, their contributions and the nominator’s contact information.

Nomination letters can be e-mailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or dropped off at Illusions Hair and Body, 7-2601 Highway 6.

For more information, contact 250-307-5286.