FISH AND CHIPS

The ladies auxiliary to the Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (2513 West Railway St.) holds a fish and chips night on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10.

SCANDINAVIAN CLUB

The Scandinavian Club of the Fraser Valley meets for its monthly potluck dinner on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 33860 Pine St. This month’s theme is Sweden. Guests and potential new members who are of Scandinavian ancestry or have an interest in Scandinavia are welcome. Info: Len at 778-255-6782, Eigil at 604-870-8601 or jensenke@shaw.ca.

PARKINSON'S SUPPORT

The Abbotsford Parkinson’s Support Group meets Monday, Jan. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Matsqui Recreation Centre, 3106 Clearbrook Rd. Info: 604-853-3372

DUTCH COFFEE CLUB

The Dutch Coffee Club meets Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the House of James, 2743 Emerson St.

WOMEN'S CONNECTION

Abbotsford Women's Connection hosts a Travelling to Neverland Breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Wendy Matthews from Neverland Farms will showing products from their goats – and it's not just cheese. Speaker Heather Senges will share about "Travel in Strange Places.” Cost is $14. Reservations: Mary at 604-607-5616, Jenny at 604-857-0118 or reservationsabbyconnect@gmail.com

BUSINESS WOMEN MEET

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Abbotsford holds its monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 33780 King Rd. Guest speaker Kucki Low will share her story of how she triumphed over adversity to become South Africa’s first female airline pilot. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for guests. Info: bpwabbotsford.ca or bpwabbtsford@gmail.com

NATURE CLUB

The Abbotsford-Mission Nature Club meets Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Ravine Park Hatchery, 2395 Crescent Way. “Suckers, Swallows and Snails” will be presented by Christy Juteau, a conservation scientist with a focus on monitoring species at risk on a watershed scale and in wetlands. Info: abbymissionnatureclub.org or 604-853-4283

CINDERELLA

Abbotsford Traditional Secondary presents its production of Cinderella on Jan. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Tickets are $10 and are available at the school (2272 Windsor St.) or at the box office on the night of the performance. Info: 604-850-7029

CLOTHING GIVE-AWAY

The Clothes2U free clothing-giveaway takes place Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m .to 12:30 p.m. at Redemption Church, located at the rear of 2950 Blue Jay St. Clothes, toys, linens, diapers, books, footwear, and personal and small household items will be given to those in need. Admission is $1 (free for under 12). Info: clothes2u.ca

SEXAHOLICS MEET

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.

TOPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. For information about evening chapters in Abbotsford and Mission, call Jacquie at 604-556-0535. For daytime chapters, phone Peter at 604-702-8338.

EX-BRITS CLUB

The Ex-Brits Club meets once a month in Abbotsford. The group gets together at noon on the third Wednesday of each month at Jo Jo's Fish and Chips. Info: 604-853-5584

BLIND GROUP MEETS

The Blind and Visually Impaired Society meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Legacy Sports Centre, #4 - 3270 Trethewey St. Info: 604-626-0643