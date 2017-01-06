Nearly two years ago at age 15 Cassidy Lindsay went on a journey that changed the course of her life.

She was among a group of 17 young people who travelled nearly 15,000 kilometres to Tanzania, to a world, that in spite of any pictures and video they may have seen, most did not and could not believe existed.

“We worked in orphanages there and it was a really special time,” recalled Cassidy, 17, who is a Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School and is January’s Rotary Club of Penticton Okanagan student of the month. “I’ve never seen that much poverty and that much need, but the best part was the kids there who were lacking most of life’s basic necessities, they were willing to give you everything they had. They were just so giving.”

While building a kitchen at one of the orphanages called Joshua, she met a young girl her age from Tanzania and the pair formed an immediate bond.

“Her name was Rose and she was just a best friend I made for life and she inspired me to continue volunteering at home in Penticton to make changes in our community,” said Cassidy. “I really do want to go back there someday, I wanted to go last summer but things didn’t work out, but I will go back.

“There was so much there that completely change my life when I came back. The material things to me, like having the newest of this and the newest of that it doesn’t really matter that much any more. Things like drama and gossip I’ve learned is just not worth my time, there’s bigger issues, spending time with the people you love and helping the people who do need that little bit of extra help.”

She also credits the trip to Tanzania as a good pointer for the direction she wants to go in life which right now is teaching elementary school, something she has already experienced as a volunteer.

“Africa showed me that I liked to teach, and make an impact,” she said. “We had to surmount so many obstacles while we were there — emotional, physical, mental — very draining having to face the sadness of the people’s lives yet they were thankful for everything we brought for them, and everything we were doing.”

She hopes to attend the University of Victoria in the fall after graduation.

Cassidy added she was “proud” to be the first student from Maggie to be recognized as the student of the month Rotary initiative.

For those who have known Cassidy for a long time, like Maggie Vice Principal Sandra Richardson, the teen is a shinning light.

“Cassidy is a deeply compassionate, hard working person who has helped to change our school and community for the better,” said Richardson. “She is a student that many look up to and respect because no matter what is going on her life, she always has time to listen, help out or support in any way she can.

“Cassidy leads from her heart and supports others so they can lead to the best of their abilities. She is a role model, change maker and advocate. She is not afraid to dream big and take small steps to get there.”

The captain of the hockey team she currently plays for, a sport she began at the age of eight, Cassidy helped coordinate the 10,000 Tonight community food drive last Christmas.

Nearly 18,000 nonperishable food items were collected by students from local schools that included Penticton Secondary and Skaha Lake Middle schools.

“I like to help, it’s fun for me and I like seeing the final product once you put all the hard work in,” she said. “It makes me feel really good, proud and excited, those kinds of things giving back to people.”

Cassidy helps out in a variety of other ways, each Thursday morning she runs the “Maggie fit” program in a small room off the school lobby.

There she and other students provide a nutritious meal of cakes and muffins and drinks for students who might not otherwise have breakfast for whatever reason.

Summing up her life experiences and what she has learned so far, Cassidy said: “I didn’t think I could be a leader until I became one. I learned that you can say it in your mind, make the decision and go for it — you totally can.”

The Rotary Club of Penticton-Okanagan Student of the Month award recognizes outstanding students for unique combinations of achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. The club is partnering with Pen High and Maggie, aided by a generous financial contribution from Gateway Casinos.