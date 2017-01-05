- Home
Help from Home Depot
Patrick Magee, Nanaimo Home Depot store manager, left, Maria Elssier, store department supervisor, and Steve Arnett, Nanaimo Youth Services Association chief executive officer, look in on Dion Rickwood as he fills out an online youth employment survey.
Home Depot delivered cash to combat youth homelesses and support employment programs at Nanaimo Youth Services Association this week.
The money, presented Thursday and totalling $6,222, was raised throughout the year from Home Depot customer donations and from bottle drives organized by store staff.
Home Depot is a regular supporter of NYSA's youth housing program and also hires young workers through the association's BladeRunners youth employment program.
