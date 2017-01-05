Robert Collis shared this photo of a male Western bluebird at his backyard bird feeder in East Trail on Friday morning. According to Wikipedia, the bird is usually found in B.C. during its summer breeding period, which makes Collis’ spotting a rare one. Adult males are bright blue on top and on the throat with an orange breast and sides, a brownish patch on back, and a gray belly and undertail coverts. Adult females have a duller blue body, wings, and tail than the male, a gray throat, a dull orange breast, and a gray belly and undertail coverts. Immature western bluebirds have duller colours than the adults, they also have spots on their chest and back. These colour patterns help play a part in the mating ritual, when males compete for breeding rights to females. Robert Collis photo