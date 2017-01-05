From left, Catalyst Paper’s Harold Norlund, Travis Gregson, Laura Blackburn present a cheque to the United Way’s Linda Roseneck, and Steve Landygo.

• The folks at The Next Step Outreach Day program have been busy lately.

Recently they gathered stuffies for children in need in the Cowichan Valley.

They’ve already donated 100 to the Salvation Army, courtesy of some help from Pet Smart and were next headed out Neighbourhood House in Chemainus with 100 more, according to Next Step president Sandra Anderson.

• The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and the CPA Western School of Business are congratulating Duncan’s Emily Bozanich, Dana Matheson, Richard Raddatz. They are among 545 other B.C. CPA students to successfully pass the multi-day national Common Final Examination. The exam, written in September 2016, was administered by CPAWSB.

• United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island’s Cowichan connection is still strong.

The employees at Catalyst Paper Crofton Division recently raised $15,501, which was matched by Catalyst making a total donation from the Crofton operation of $30,501.

The United Way folks say they will “invest this in the Cowichan region to help kids be all they can be, move people from poverty to possibility and build strong communities.”

• Vancouver Island Real Estate Board director Lovina Miller stopped by the Cowichan Hospice office in December to drop off a $1,000 donation.