  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Cowichan Valley Calendar

On Jan. 5, eagles perch on thin ice coating Quamichan Lake. There were six of these ice fishers, both juvenile and mature birds, competing for holes in the frozen surface. - [Amanda Munsell photo]
On Jan. 5, eagles perch on thin ice coating Quamichan Lake. There were six of these ice fishers, both juvenile and mature birds, competing for holes in the frozen surface.
— image credit: [Amanda Munsell photo]
  • Cowichan Valley posted Jan 5, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Miscellaneous

 

• Free course “Successful Visiting with People with Dementia”, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m., Duncan United Church. Presenter: Carol Pelletier, Alzheimer Society of BC. Donations accepted. Info: kathiefielding@duncanunited.org or church office: 250-746-6043.

• Canadian Firearms Safety Course, non-restricted and restricted, in Duncan, starts Friday, Jan. 13. Info and registration: Mike 250-748-0319 or email canadianfirearmssafety@shaw.ca

• The Duncan Family History Centre (Genealogy) is open, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast available, 1815 Tzouhalem Rd., LDS Church. Info: 250-748-9618.

Seniors

 

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14 pancake breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., $5.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14, birthday potluck dinner including Burns Night celebrations, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 soup and sandwich, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6. Entertainment: Scottish Country Dancers.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 blood pressure clinic, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info:  Ron 250-929-0705.

Recreation

 

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.

Meetings

 

• Cowichan Valley Branch of the Council of Canadians meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7-9 p.m., office of Volunteer Cowichan, basement of Duncan city hall. Info: Donna Cameron 250-748-2444.

• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com

• Cowichan Toastmasters Club 950 meets every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Island Savings Centre board room.

• Are you concerned about someone’s drinking? Call Alanon, 250-709-7733 (Milt) or 250-749-0134 (Brenda).

• Cowichan Toastmasters Club 950 meets Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Island Savings Centre board room.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) non-profit, non-commercial affordable weight loss support organization meets weekly in the Cowichan Valley. Info: 1-800-932-8677 or www.tops.org

Arts

 

• Chemainus Sketch Group, meet up Wednesday, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m., Fuller Lake Arena, demo artist Judy Kozler, Abstractions in Watercolor.

• Ladysmith Camera Club presents “Photographing with Intent” with Guillermo Ferrero, Ladysmith-based professional photographer. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue, Ladysmith. Non-members $5 drop-in fee. Info: www.LadysmithCamera Club.com

• Chemainus Sketch Group Life Drawing, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m., Fuller Lake Arena, Drop in fee $15.

• Cowichan Valley Heritage Quilters meet Mondays at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Maple Bay Road, Duncan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New members welcome.

• Cowichan Valley Lace Club meets 1st Thursday of the month, St. Peter’s Church hall, downstairs, 10 a.m. Info: Carol 250-416-0644.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...