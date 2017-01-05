On Jan. 5, eagles perch on thin ice coating Quamichan Lake. There were six of these ice fishers, both juvenile and mature birds, competing for holes in the frozen surface.

Miscellaneous

• Free course “Successful Visiting with People with Dementia”, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m., Duncan United Church. Presenter: Carol Pelletier, Alzheimer Society of BC. Donations accepted. Info: kathiefielding@duncanunited.org or church office: 250-746-6043.

• Canadian Firearms Safety Course, non-restricted and restricted, in Duncan, starts Friday, Jan. 13. Info and registration: Mike 250-748-0319 or email canadianfirearmssafety@shaw.ca

• The Duncan Family History Centre (Genealogy) is open, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast available, 1815 Tzouhalem Rd., LDS Church. Info: 250-748-9618.

Seniors

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14 pancake breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., $5.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 14, birthday potluck dinner including Burns Night celebrations, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 soup and sandwich, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6. Entertainment: Scottish Country Dancers.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Jan. 18 blood pressure clinic, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info: Ron 250-929-0705.

Recreation

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.

Meetings

• Cowichan Valley Branch of the Council of Canadians meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7-9 p.m., office of Volunteer Cowichan, basement of Duncan city hall. Info: Donna Cameron 250-748-2444.

• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com

• Cowichan Toastmasters Club 950 meets every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Island Savings Centre board room.

• Are you concerned about someone’s drinking? Call Alanon, 250-709-7733 (Milt) or 250-749-0134 (Brenda).

• Cowichan Toastmasters Club 950 meets Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Island Savings Centre board room.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) non-profit, non-commercial affordable weight loss support organization meets weekly in the Cowichan Valley. Info: 1-800-932-8677 or www.tops.org

Arts

• Chemainus Sketch Group, meet up Wednesday, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m., Fuller Lake Arena, demo artist Judy Kozler, Abstractions in Watercolor.

• Ladysmith Camera Club presents “Photographing with Intent” with Guillermo Ferrero, Ladysmith-based professional photographer. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue, Ladysmith. Non-members $5 drop-in fee. Info: www.LadysmithCamera Club.com

• Chemainus Sketch Group Life Drawing, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m., Fuller Lake Arena, Drop in fee $15.

• Cowichan Valley Heritage Quilters meet Mondays at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Maple Bay Road, Duncan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New members welcome.

• Cowichan Valley Lace Club meets 1st Thursday of the month, St. Peter’s Church hall, downstairs, 10 a.m. Info: Carol 250-416-0644.