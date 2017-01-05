Unusually snowy winter weather is being cited as one possible reason people weren’t as willing to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign, which fell short of its goal this year.

The $172,854 raised through the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope’s 2016 Kettle Campaign is quite impressive.

But it still fell 30 per cent short the campaign’s goal of generating $250,000 in kettle donations during the holiday season.

Fewer volunteer bell ringers this year combined with the ongoing foul winter weather were contributing factors, noted Gateway of Hope executive director Emmy Skates.

“We didn’t meet our target, unfortunately,” Skates said.

“Donations overall were low, and I think everyone pretty much has experienced the same thing — other Salvation Armies and other organizations, as well, that do fundraising.

“We were noticing that people were stepping up to the plate and giving, but not necessarily volunteering their time (to man local kettles).”

Next December, Skates said, the Gateway of Hope will begin its kettle volunteer drive earlier in an effort to recruit more bell ringers.

Skates couldn’t say if donor fatigue was a factor (the community quickly rallied around the roughly 100 people left homeless in the Paddington Station apartment fire in Langley City on Dec. 11, and there were also several other Christmas initiatives throughout Langley to help those in need).

“I don’t know if it’s just an overall fundraising thing, where the dynamics are changing, or if it’s just the season,” Skates said.

“The snow really didn’t help, either. Once it started snowing, people were cancelling their volunteer shifts.”

All funds raised through the kettle campaign go to the Langley Salvation Army’s family services, which organizes a backpack drive for Langley schoolchildren in the fall, and last summer sent 13 kids from low-income households to Camp Sunrise in Gibsons.

Langley’s Salvation Army also provides food hampers, emergency food assistance, and material assistance for low-income residents in Langley.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope accepts donations at the shelter, 5787 Langley Bypass, and online at gatewayofhope.ca/funding.