January is Family Literacy Month and the Friends of the Library in Castlegar are holding a silent auction to raise money for the renovation of the library’s lower level and other expenses.

The auction will begin when the Castlegar and District Public Library opens on Saturday, Jan. 7 and will close at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Friends of the Library have collected a wide range of auction items from local businesses and individuals, and there should be something for everybody.

“We have everything from a remote control helicopter to gift certificates for meals to bluetooth headphones to pottery, so we’re hoping that we can appeal to just about any person of any age,” says Dawn Bollman, president of Friends of the Library.

The auction items will be on display on the main level of the Castlegar library starting on Jan. 7. Those interested can place their bid in the library, and the successful bidders will be contacted on Jan. 30.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the renovation of the library’s lower level — which will create improved meeting rooms and a tech lab to house computers, tablets and a 3D printer — as well as equipment purchases and funding of special programs.

Friends of the Library is a non-profit group with a board of five and a volunteer group of about 10 to 15 people that raises money for the Castlegar library. They meet the second Wednesday of every month at 12:30 p.m. in the library and anyone interested in volunteering may attend.

Usually the group raises money through two annual book sales, but this year they decided to try a silent auction leading up to the Annual Winter Book Sale, which begins on Jan. 28 (there’s a member preview on Jan. 27).

“This is our very first auction, so this is kind of the maiden voyage,” explains Bollman. “We didn’t have a particular goal in mind; we just wanted to see how receptive the community would be to such an event, and it has been very positive.”