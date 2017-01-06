Dave Fletcher (left), Akbal Mund, Leanne Hammond and Catherine Lord encourage local groups to apply to the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th.

A new collaboration for Canada’s 150th anniversary is bringing people and places together.

The Community Fund for Canada’s 150th is a collaboration led by Community Foundations of Canada and the national network of 191 community foundations, including the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

“The fund will engage Canadians from all walks of life in a wide range of local projects that build community, inspire a deeper understanding of Canada, and encourage participation in a wide range of initiatives that mark Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation,” said Leanne Hammond, CFNO’s executive director.

“The fund will be responsive to local priorities and will be accessible to all Canadians, including indigenous peoples, youth, groups that reflect our cultural diversity, and official language minority groups.”

The goal is to spark thousands of initiatives and activities.

“This is an exciting way to leverage some of our foundation funding, and to kick-start our 2017 celebrations,” said Hammond.

“There are as many creative ways to mark the sesquicentennial as there are groups in our communities.”

The call for applications continues until Feb. 28. Projects are generally expected to be completed during 2017.

The seed funding for the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th came from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

For more information, call 250-542-8655 or visit www.cfno.org or www.communityfoundations.ca/cfc150