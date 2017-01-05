- Home
VIDEO: 2017 Polar Bear Swim
The Prince Rupert Rotary Club hosted yet another successful Polar Bear Swim at Rushbrook Dock on New Year's Day.
Approximately 120 participants took part in the freezing cold tradition to ring in the new year.
