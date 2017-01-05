- Home
VIDEO: Wildlife Shelter — New Year, New Needs
It's a new year and that means Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter is preparing for the needs of its animals for 2017.
Just before Christmas, the shelter released its wishlist. On the list were many items, including wild bird seed, cat litter, dog and cat food, frozen mice, bungee cords, garbage bags and much more.
In the video, owner and operator Nancy Golinia explains more.
