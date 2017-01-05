A Langley contractor has won an award for building improvements to the Stanley Park Causeway’s pedestrian and cycling lanes.

MRC Total Build LP was awarded this year’s Deputy Ministry’s Contractor of the Year Award of Excellence in the grading category.

“Cycling for commuting and recreation has become increasingly popular in our communities so it’s important that we ensure cyclists have roads and paths that are safe,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone. “The Stanley Park Causeway project was a high priority for the ministry, and thanks to the exceptional work by MRC Total Build, cyclists and pedestrians now have a much safer route to travel on.”

More than 2,200 cyclists and about 200 pedestrians use the Stanley Park Causeway route daily during the busy summer months. The grading project included widening the east sidewalk to 3.6 metres to accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians, with a separated cycling lane and a walking lane. The west sidewalk was widened to ensure added safety for southbound cyclists, and includes two cycling passing lanes to accommodate different cycling speeds.

A new safety fence was installed, separating cyclists and pedestrians from vehicle traffic on both sides of the Stanley Park Causeway, a 2.2-kilometre segment of Highway 99 that provides direct access to Stanley Park and Vancouver’s downtown core.