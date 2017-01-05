Edward Dann, (played by Nolan Hupp) in the short film The Cameraman. Francis, Ed’s older brother, must reconcile his relationship with his abusive father who suffers from Huntington’s disease. Ed, the cameraman, records their dysfunctional lives with his Super 8 camera.

While only having one film credit to his name, 11-year-old Nolan Hupp has always known he’s wanted to act.

Hupp, a Nanoose Bay resident, is in the short film The Cameraman. Hupp said The Cameraman is about a family of four, in which the dad has Huntington’s disease, and the two brothers are learning to deal with what that could mean for them.

Hupp said he plays the younger brother Ed, but his character is deadpan throughout the short film.

“He’s not really understanding what’s happening,” Hupp said. “He has his Super 8 camera and he’s filming the family as the dad is dealing with Huntington’s (disease) and then his older brother Francis … I think he understands what is happening more.”

Hupp, who has worked locally with Bard To Broadway and ECHO Players, said his role in The Cameraman was a different role than what he was used to.

“All the theatrical things I’ve done are very funny and happy and comical, but this one was new and I actually really liked the sad roles,” Hupp said.

“It was a big difference because when you’re out in theatre, you are acting and you’re theatrical. But when you go on camera, you’re not acting. You have to be as you would be in the situation — or as the character would be.”

While there is a big difference between acting for film and theatre, Hupp said, he enjoys both.

“I think it was just different. I don’t think it was much of a big challenge, but it was just different than what I’m used to,” Hupp said.

Hupp said he found out about the audition for The Cameraman through his acting coach Jacqui Kaese at Spotlight Academy, an acting school, in Nanaimo.

Since filming The Cameraman, Hupp said, he has been going to lots of auditions.

Hupp’s mother, Kristine, said Hupp has known for a while that acting was what he wants to do.

“I think Nolan was about five or six (years old) when he announced to us: ‘I know what I want to do’ and that was ‘I want to be an actor,’” Kristine said. “Which didn’t surprise us because it was already forming at that point and we just really want to support that. It makes him happy.”

Kristine said she got to watch Hupp on set for The Cameraman, and he was just a natural. She said when he’s performing or acting, Hupp comes alive.

Filming for The Cameraman, Kristine said, was five long days of 12- to 13-hour days in Sooke.

In The Cameraman, Hupp said, director Connor Gaston played to some of his strengths during the short film, such as Hupp’s ability to play the piano.

Hupp said he played Mozart’s The Turkish March during the 16-minute film. Hupp said he had been working on the piece for a little bit before when Gaston heard he could play.

“Originally, it hadn’t been in the script, but then Connor found out that I could play piano, so he wrote it into the script,” said Hupp, who has been playing the piano since he was four or five years old.

The Cameraman had its world premiere in Busan, Korea last year with its North American premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival. Just last month, The Cameraman won Best International Short at the International Short Films Festival in Paris.

Next up is the Vancouver Short Film Festival later this month and then the Victoria Film Festival in February, which Hupp said he will be attending.

For more information on The Cameraman, visit the Facebook page.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

The Cameraman - Teaser Trailer from Arnold Lim Visuals on Vimeo.