If you’ve never ever skied or snowboarded before, Baldy Mountain Resort is offering you a chance to check out the slopes.

Never Ever Days takes place at Baldy on Jan. 6.

A $25 package is available online at www.nevereverdays.com which includes: rental equipment, lift ticket, beginner lesson and lift ticket discount for the next visit.

Baldy Mountain Resort is also hosting World Snow Day on Jan. 15. This annual international event encourages kids to head outside and celebrate everything snow. Baldy is offering free lessons from 9 to 10 a.m., fun races, a lodge party, snowshoeing and an informative session on how weather patterns, the environment and behaviours, impact snow here in our backyard.

Sign up at snowschool@skibaldy.com and learn more about World Snow Day here.