Santa Claus confirmed that the Aldergrove Light-Up Christmas Contest Displays really made Aldergrove stand out from other communities in the Fraser Valley.

“When it’s this easy to find, you know I’m coming to town!” stated the Jolly Old Fellow.

The Aldergrove Light-Up Contests, running from November 22 through to Boxing Day, were sponsored by Aldergrove Fair and the Aldergrove Business Association, with ongoing support from the Aldergrove Star.

Patty Bennett, long time director of Aldergrove Fair, had high praise for the Residential Contest entrants.

“The residents of Aldergrove were treated to incredible displays that were bold, colourful and wonderfully imaginative.”

Bennett, and her secret band of judges, received numerous entries for the Residential Award.

“There was always another colourful surprise just around the corner,” she chimed.

“Each evening reinforced to us that the holiday spirit of Christmas Present is truly bright and alive in Aldergrove today!”

2016 marked the first year that business categories were included in the Light-Up Contest.

“We had several businesses participate throughout our town, with some great holiday displays,” said Rob Wilson, president of the Aldergrove Business Association. “I anticipate that next year we’ll have even more businesses involved.”

The winners of this year’s Business Light-Up Awards are:

• Best Painted Window - Novus Glass (A1 Glass)

• Best Holiday Theme - Marlin Travel

• People’s Choice Award - Book n Bean coffee house

The Residential Light-Up Award goes to:

• Chris Wejr at 26936 – 28A Ave. is the Walter Levy Residential Light-Up Contest winner

• Runner up is Andrew Sigalet at 26474 33 Ave.

• Honourable Mentions are Susan & Sid Glover at 26972 – 33A Ave.; Corrina Patenaude at 27B Ave. and 272 St., Pioneer Park Residents at 0 Ave. and 26982 Alder Drive.

Wilson said, “From the opening day of the Christmas Parade on December 10 to the closing of the contests on Boxing Day, the Christmas Light-Up season is a special time of year for all of Aldergrove to enjoy.”

Bennett agrees: “We encourage everyone to visit the contest winners and see for yourselves! The Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up Contests demonstrates how great things happen when all facets of the community work together.”