Virginia Nikkel is an artist, athlete, musician and citizen.

Balan Moorthy, Principal at DW Poppy Secondary School, has observed Virginia’s commitment to excellence and her strong work ethic in a number of areas.

"Virginia is an excellent student. She applies herself to her studies consistently and achieves top grades in her courses. Virginia has received top academic awards for her grade in all of her years at DW Poppy. With a 97.25 percent average, Virginia is one of the top graduates in the school," said Moorthy.

While Virginia is conscientious about her academic performance, she is also very aware of the importance of developing a well-rounded set of experiences both to contribute and benefit from life’s opportunities.

Virginia is an exceptional athlete. She has been a key member of the DW Poppy Secondary soccer team, volleyball team, basketball team, cross country team, captains the Division 1 Langley U17 soccer team, and is an outstanding rugby player. Virginia’s coaches have repeatedly commented that over the years she has proven to be both a strong athlete, sportsmanlike player and dedicated team member.

Virginia is also interested in music and she has been a key member of the school’s choir. Virginia is an exceptional actress and was the lead in the school’s musical theatre production of “Footloose” and is a lead in this year’s production of “Sister Act.”

Virginia has demonstrated leadership with a number of school and community projects. Virginia is a student leader who is an executive member of Grad Council. She regularly volunteers for the athletic department and was a runner up to outstanding athlete in her Grade 11 year. Virginia was the school's “Encounters with Canada” representative.

Virginia’s voluntary experiences are incredibly vast. She was a volunteer for “Lighthouse Voyage” that fights sex trafficking. She has been a counsellor at “Stillwood Camp” and volunteered at “Mount of Olives Orphanage” in Baja, Mexico. She has also been involved with the Youth Leadership Team in her church, volunteered at the “Wellsprings Foundation” and the local Soup Kitchen. As a member of the Global Voices club, Virginia works to support worldwide initiatives. Virginia believes in community and that a team can make the world a better place.

This past year, Virginia received the Top Grade 11 student awards for Musical Theatre, English AP, Physics and Pre-Calculus. She is truly a well-rounded and gifted student.

Virginia is a young woman with a clear picture of how she can help influence her world for the better.