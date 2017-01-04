- Home
School clubs aided by United Way
Betty Gilbert Middle School's Drama Club performed ''Twas the night before Christmas' theatre production at their last assembly before Christmas break. Encompass Support Services provides the free club activities to students at the local elementary and middle schools. Thanks also goes to the United Way once again for funding this club.
