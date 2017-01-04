Sir Ken Robinson will be in Abbotsford for an education forum on Jan. 13.

World-renowned speaker and author Sir Ken Robinson brings his message about educational reform to Abbotsford on Friday, Jan. 13.

Robinson, the top TED Talks speaker of all time, will be a presenter during the Learning Revolution Abbotsford forum. The event, hosted by Abbotsford Christian School, runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Gateway Community Church, 2884 Abbotsford-Mission Hwy.

He will also be the featured speaker at a dinner that night, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, for up to 400 business leaders and community members.

The Learning Revolution forum is expected to attract close to 1,500 educators, business leaders and community members to presentations about how to better prepare students for the 21st century.

“One of the most powerful methods for improving and transforming education is through creative collaboration between schools, governments, businesses and the community at large; and that is exactly what the Abbotsford Christian School is promoting by hosting this important forum on the future of education,” Robinson said.

Robinson is an internationally recognized authority on creativity and innovation in education and business, as well as a renowned author, speaker and advisor to educators, government bodies and arts organizations throughout the world.

His famous TED Talks speech, Do Schools Kill Creativity?, is the most watched TED Talk of all time, viewed online more than 40 million times and seen by an estimated 350 million people in 160 countries.

In 2003, he was knighted for his achievements in the arts and education.

Robinson says the mission of his work is to transform the culture of education and organizations with a richer conception of human creativity and intelligence.

He believes that most students are still not receiving the kind of education that lives up to the economic demands of the 21st century or leads to the fulfillment of their interests.

He also says that abilities that all children have, such as creativity, are not valued by the traditional school system.

His goal has been to start a grassroots movement to transform education for the 21st century.

The Learning Revolution Abbotsford forum falls on the heels of the launch of a new province-wide curriculum by the B.C. Ministry of Education that supports 21st century learning in public and independent schools over the next three years.

Visit thissquareinch.com/the-event to purchase tickets for either the forum or the dinner.